TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.