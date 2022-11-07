Tribe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $111.62 million and $5.12 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

