Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $29.73

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $28.96. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 1,178 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,938,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

