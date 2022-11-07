Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

