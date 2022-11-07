United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.99

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
United Internet Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.
About United Internet
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
