Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,757,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up about 83.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC owned 7.35% of Unity Software worth $801,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after acquiring an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,634. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

