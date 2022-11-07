UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.98 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00020054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.98 billion and $2.93 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00332012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003629 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

