Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Up 12.9%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Stock Up 12.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $524.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

