Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. 134,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,986. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.