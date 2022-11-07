Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.23. The company had a trading volume of 130,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,840. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

