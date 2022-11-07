Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.43. 33,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,847. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

