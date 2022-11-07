Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.00 million-$142.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.54 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

