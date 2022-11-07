Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.17 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Monday. 642,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $925.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

