Venus USDC Price Up 0% This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.53 million and approximately $74.72 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169869 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,146,895.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

