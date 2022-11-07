Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.53 million and $71.34 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169869 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,146,895.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

