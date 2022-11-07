VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.37. VEON shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,328 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $625.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in VEON by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 35.8% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $54,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

