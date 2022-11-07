VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.37. VEON shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,328 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $625.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in VEON by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 35.8% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $54,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
