Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,013. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.