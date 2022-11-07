Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,173,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,305,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $859,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.59. 675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.