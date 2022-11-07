Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

