Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,357 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

CB traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.