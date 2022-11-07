Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,803 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Intel stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 353,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.