Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.85

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 891695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,300. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $5,336,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

