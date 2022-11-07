Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.