Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

VT traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $83.78. 37,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

