Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,910. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

