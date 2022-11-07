VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.21 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $320.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00047369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00251746 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.39011609 USD and is up 16.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $781.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.