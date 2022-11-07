Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.00. 166,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,116,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.