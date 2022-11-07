Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.61. 44,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,976. The stock has a market cap of $384.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

