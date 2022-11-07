Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 47,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 104,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.60. 87,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

