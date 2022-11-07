Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $154.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.05.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

