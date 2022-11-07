Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $25.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

Carvana Trading Down 39.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Carvana has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $307.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.12% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

