Wells Fargo & Company Trims Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Target Price to $9.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Guild Stock Up 6.1 %
GHLD stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $547.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.
Insider Activity
In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.