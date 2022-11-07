Welltower Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 228.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

WELL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,409. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

