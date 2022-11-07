Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. Welltower also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.
Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $61.46. 2,522,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
