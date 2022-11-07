Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.46. 2,522,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

