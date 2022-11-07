WhiteCoin Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $48.65 million and approximately $704,474.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00332012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004883 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019178 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.