Windsor Group LTD Purchases 361 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,004 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

