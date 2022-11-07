Windsor Group LTD Sells 518 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

