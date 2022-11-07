WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,238 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 145,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 170,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,095,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

