WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. 345,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,009,471. The company has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

