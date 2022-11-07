WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,224. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

