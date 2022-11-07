WorthPointe LLC Purchases 11,436 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.29% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,910. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

