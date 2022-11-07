WorthPointe LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WorthPointe LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

