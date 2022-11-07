Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $764,576.00

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and $764,576.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00596214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,466.01 or 0.31068980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06293162 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,309,024.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

