XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ XBIT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,998. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

