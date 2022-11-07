XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
XBiotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ XBIT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,998. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
