Xensor Price Down 0.2% This Week (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $602,944.60 and $9,851.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor launched on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

