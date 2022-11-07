XIDO FINANCE Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00008830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and approximately $320,294.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000327 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

