XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.12 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $61.12 million and approximately $938,177.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,715,293 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

