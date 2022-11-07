Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.65 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 18.1 %

YRI opened at C$6.59 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

