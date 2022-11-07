YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,467.00

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $222.45 million and approximately $1,467.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.987215 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,137.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

